Ping introduces 10 new putter models to give golfers more fitting options

Ping has a lot of ways to help a golfer putt better. Sometimes, those technologies emerge in a specific collection of putters, centered around design elements or material construction. However, in this new release of 10 models, Ping is bringing a variety of models to market all under the theme of offering high moment of inertia blades and ultra-forgiving multi-material mid-mallets and mallets.

All 10 models are now available for pre-order for $300 each and can be custom fit for stroke type, length, lie, loft and grip type.

“What’s most exciting about our new PING putter models is how different they are from each other,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and President. “Rather than applying one common technology to every model, our engineers took a more singular approach, applying proven innovations to different head styles to improve the performance of our most popular designs while introducing some brand-new models.”

So, where to start? The release includes traditional blades, like the Anser and the Kushin 4 – both originally designed by PING founder Karsten Solheim – and the new Anser 2D. The new Mundy design is a multi-material traditionally shaped mallet named after long-time employee Jack Mundy.

The DS72 and Prime Tyne 4 have a new look and feel, while the Tyne G is a hybrid of the original Tyne and popular Fetch (complete with a “gimme” ball-pickup feature). There's something for every stroke type.

The faces aren't all the same, with seven models sporting firmer milled faces (either smooth or shallow) and others utilizing PEBAX soft-feeling inserts surrounded by milling.

There are also different alignment options available, including simple cues or mutiple framing lines. The color blocking with them is designed to inspire confidence, with platinum colors on the lines and matte-black finishes on several models (Anser 2D, Mundy and Tyne G).

Tungsten weighting in the low heel and low toe of several models increases the MOI of small and more traditional shapes, while offering the forgiveness players can always use on the greens.