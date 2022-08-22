2022 Tour Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Tour Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Tour Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Tour Championship preview

The Tour Championship is this week, and the playoffs conclude this week with the PGA Tour stop in Atlanta at East Lake. Of course, we have the staggered strokes system to start, so the top-ranked players have an advantage. However, we're looking at our top 10 as the 10 best players before starting strokes come into play.

2022 Tour Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler seemed to clean things up quickly after his disappointing putter in Memphis.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is the play in the northeast moving forward, and he's got a great chance to become the first back-to-back FedEx Cup champion.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy recovered well from the MC in Memphis, but he can't have blow-up holes like he did in Delaware.

4. Tony Finau: Finau should have a legit shot this week, even though he dropped from fifth to eighth in the FedEx Cup ranking.

5. Jon Rahm: Big-ball hitters should have an easier time this week compared to their peers, and Rahm drives the ball very well.

6. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris would be ranked higher were he not injured in some fashion. How bad is to be determined.

7. Cam Smith: This is, reportedly, Smith's final PGA Tour start before going to LIV. I imagine he'll YOLO this week.

8. Xander Schauffele: Xander has found success at East Lake, and he played really well alongside Cantlay at Wilmington.

9. Cameron Young: Young could be the next young buck to break through on a big stage.

10. Justin Thomas: JT isn't there as a front-running player right now, but that doesn't mean he can't pull off something this week.