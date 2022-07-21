Tour Edge launches of Wingman 700 Series with three high-MOI models

Tour Edge has announced their new generation of the Wingman putter series that has been a budding success for the Illinois-based company.

The goal with the new Exotics Wingman 700 Series putters is to fit more players while upgrading every facet of the putter to draw in a wider swath of golfers.

The Exotics Wingman 700 Series features three new mini-mallet designs with a pair of hosel styles to create six total combinations in the lineup. The shapes offer cascading MOI (Moment of Inertia) properties matching the size of the Wingman putter head, meaning the bigger the head, the bigger the corresponding jump in MOI while offering improved acoustics and a softer overall feel.

A hollow carbon sole plate redistributes weight to the sides and back of the clubhead to help boost MOI. There's more carbon used in the 700 Series, meaning 34 percent of the stainless steel mass has been removed to create even MOI. There are interchangeable weights on the sole of all three designs with ports in the heel and toe of the clubhead to obtain preferred feel. Three-gram weights are standard, while 8- and 15-gram weights are available in a separate weight kit.

MicroGroove Face Technology features a softer durometer TPU face insert with horizontal precision-molded grooves designed to improve forward roll earlier in the putt and reduce skidding off the face

All models feature Lock-On Alignment Technology, which is 20 percent larger than the prior Wingman models and designed to help the golfer see if the lie angle of the putter is matched correctly to the target.

Models 701 and 702

The 701 (mid toe-hang) and 702 (face-balanced) models produce the highest MOI in the series, offered in a modern mallet design that forces the face square to the swing path thanks to the extreme perimeter weighted wings. With the larger overall footprint, these putters are hard to twist at impact.

Models 703 and 704

The 703 (mid toe-hang) and 704 (face-balanced) models remove the perimeter wings in the 701/702 head and move the interchangeable weights more face forward. The MOI decreases some, but this model is for those wanting a more compact, smaller footprint while still providing excellent stability while increasing face control.

Models 705 and 706

The 705 (mid toe-hang) and 706 (center-shafted) provides the playability of a blade putter with the stability of a mallet. The Wings on the 705 and 706 have been shortened, as has the Lock-On Alignment, to offer a balance for a more traditional player. The interchangeable weights are also more face forward to add even more face control.

The mid toe-hang hosel (30 degrees) is ideal for a putting stroke with a slight arc, where the closing angle on the forward stroke is moderate and compensates against the tendency to pull a putt left. Players who have typically used a blade will find they can use the same stroke with these hosel models.

The double-bend face-balanced hosel is designed for a pendulum-style putting stroke due to the face of the putter rotating less.

This center-shafted hosel provides an alignment-oriented face-balanced putter suited for players who keeps their eyes directly above the ball maintains a pendulum-style stroke.

The Tour Edge Exotics Wingman 700 Series putters will be available August 1 with the the KBS CT Tour putter shaft in 33-, 34- and 35-inch right-handed models for $200 each.