PXG expands Battle Ready Collection with three new models

PXG is expanding its Battle Ready putter lineup with three new models: the Raptor, Hercules and Dagger+ putters.

The company introduced the collection initially to offer high-MOI putter models for players who can use more stability with their flat sticks. Now, there's a new mallet, mid-mallet and even a blade option, giving golfers more choices in this PXG family. There are now 12 total models in the collection, meaning if you can't find what you like in the Battle Ready Collection, you may be SOL.

Raptor

Named after the U.S. fighter aircraft, the mallet-style Raptor has prominent sightline stripes for easy alignment. Four adjustable sole weights support head weight and bias adjustability. A rear tungsten insert optimizes the center of gravity (CG) and offers more stability.

Hercules

The Hercules putter is a mid-mallet option named for the military transport aircraft. Lighter than the Raptor putter, it has two tungsten inserts and two adjustable sole weights. It has a long-flange sightline with soft ballasts that frame the golf ball for intuitive alignment.

Both the Raptor and Hercules putters support four hosel configurations (as has been a hallmark of the collection): plumber's neck, double bend, heel shafted and armlock.

Dagger+

The Dagger+ putter is a blade-style putter named after a small, sword-like military weapon. The Dagger+ putter has been remastered from its introduction in PXG's earliest putter releases in two fixed-hosel options: heel and center shafted.

All models are completely milled and use multi-material constuction, including steel and tungsten, to offer high MOI. Precision Weighting Technology dials in the putter's balance, launch conditions and clubhead weight. Pyramid Face Pattern Technology on the face pattern helps with consistent rolls and rollout no matter where contact is made on the face.

Built to spec, each new PXG Battle Ready Putter is available for $325.