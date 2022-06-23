World Wide Technology adds bonus pool for APGA Tour pros

World Wide Technology has teamed up with the APGA to create a new APGA Player Development Bonus Program, designed to provide the best season-long performers from the APGA’s player development program with financial assistance and access to PGA Tour qualifying to help players on their journey as professional golfers.

The $20,000 bonus program will be distributed to the top five players based in the final Lexus Cup points standings following the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship in August. The top player will receive $7,500.

The five eligible players from the final standings will also travel to Mexico in November to compete in Monday qualifying for the 2022 World Wide Technology Mayakoba Championship.

“A significant part of WWT’s PGA Tour sponsorship for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is the synergy and alignment with the PGA Tour to want to make the game inclusive and accessible for all people,” stated Matt Horner, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Sales for World Wide Technology.

“The APGA Player Development initiatives are a perfect example of making a difference and best represent the values of WWT, the PGA TOUR and the APGA Tour. We are excited to see how this impacts these individuals and our surrounding communities near-term and long term!”

Select players are wearing a World Wide Technology patch for the remainder of the APGA Tour season.

“This partnership with World Wide Technology is exactly the type of program that will not only assist our key players with the costs of playing professional golf,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley, "but also provides opportunities to compete in a PGA Tour event while helping to share their stories to gain additional notoriety."