2022 US Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

06/13/2022 at 8:25 am
Ryan Ballengee
Jon Rahm celebrates a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)


The 2022 US Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the USGA-run major tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 US Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 US Open preview

The US Open is this week, and the third men's major of the year is ready to roll in Massachusetts. The Country Club has been restored in recent memory, meaning we'll have an Open host that looks modern and feels a little old -- kind of like Southern Hill.s

2022 US Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy successfully defended his Canadian Open title in a pressure-cooker final round, and there might be reason to believe in major Rory after that and two strong majors this year.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler wasn't a factor on Sunday, but he appeared to be in decent form. Has a great game for the US Open.

3. Justin Thomas: The final couple of holes got JT as he made mistakes trying to hold on at St. George's. Still, his game is in tremendous shape.

4. Jon Rahm: People are going to sleep on Rahm this week, but his game is ideal for tough-course situations, as his record at Memorial indicates.

5. Cameron Smith: Cam Smith finally found success at Memorial, and his wedge play and short game should be a key factor for him this week -- because his driving sure won't.

6. Jordan Spieth: Spieth could totally win this US Open, and you'd be foolish to think otherwise.

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur here, and he's been playing fabulous golf throughout the entire season.

8. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris is a ballstriking machine, which should come in handy at TCC, but his putting is, of course, a nightmare.

9. Sam Burns: Burns has been playing well a lot of the time, but he sprinkles in bizarre missed cuts, too. I don't think this is one of those instances.

10. Xander Schauffele: This is the major Xander's going to win, if he wins one. The US Open is tailor-made for his game, and his record underscores that.

