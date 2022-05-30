2022 the Memorial Tournament expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 the Memorial Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 the Memorial Tournament preview

The Memorial Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour heads to Jack's place with just a few weeks before the US Open. Some top names are taking a break this week (as they do every year), but overall, this should be a great test for a big purse.

2022 the Memorial Tournament rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm has a knack for this place, and it feels like he's owed one for the Covid-related withdraw with a massive lead.

2. Cam Smith: Smith should really like it here. He loves Augusta and is in solid form, too.

3. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been a bad play for months, but he's won here twice in the last three years, even if one of those belonged to Rahm.

4. Jordan Spieth: Spieth is playing well. It's impossible to deny that. Should do well here again.

5. Rory McIlroy: Rory didn't get it done at the PGA after a great start, but it's clear his game is in a pretty good place.

6. Will Zalatoris: If the theory about Augusta holds, who could you like much more than Zalatoris?

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick is going to win a big event this year (I think maybe the US Open), and this could be it.

8. Max Homa: It's really easy to overlook how well Homa is playing sometimes, but he's on a great run.

9. Cameron Young: Young is afraid of no one and nothing at this level, and he's going to break through soon.

10. Billy Horschel: Horschel is one of several horse-for-course plays you could slot toward the bottom of our top 10 this week.