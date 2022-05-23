2022 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge preview

The Charles Schwab Challenge is this week, and the second leg of the Texas Two-Step Sandwich is being completed at Colonial. It's a surprisingly strong field for the week after a major, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth headlining the field.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler couldn't handle the bad side of the draw at Southern Hills and went packing. Unfortunate situation, but he should be fine this week.

2. Justin Thomas: JT is probably gassed after winning the PGA on Sunday, but he's been having a tremendous, consistent season.

3. Jordan Spieth: Spieth struggled at Southern Hills despite some tremendous driving and decent ballstriking. Maybe got too hot too soon?

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa was never in the equation at the PGA Championship, and that's not entirely surprising given the emphasis on short game and his, well, relative skills.

5. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has been on the tough end of two big playoffs this year, and I'm sure it will sting. Still, he knows he's good enough to win a major, and that has to feel good.

6. Mito Pereira: Speaking of pain. That was tough, but Pereira's finish at Southern Hills was the downside of a day in which he held a share of the lead for 17 holes. He'll come back from this.

7. Abraham Ancer: I really liked the way Ancer played at Southern Hills, and it shows that length isn't much of an issue for a quality ballstriker like him.

8. Sam Burns: Burns had a T-20 at the PGA after a couple of surprising MCs. He should be a solid play this week.

9. Kevin Na: Na is a past champion here, and he seems to be playing well enough to sneak in another win here.

10. Kevin Kisner: Kisner is a fellow past Colonial winner, but he hasn't really done anything here in five years.