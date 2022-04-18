2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is this week, and the tour gets to its lone official team event of the season. It's a fun format, with 80 teams competing at TPC Louisiana in a mixed-format tournament with best-ball and fourball days (two of each). In trying to rank this week, it's really difficult. There's really no reason to bet on it ahead of the tournament, and a lot of leagues just kind of skip this week.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer: Palmer has won here with Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the world. What's not to like?

2. Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland: Two of the five best players in the world? What could go wrong?!

3. Cam Smith and Marc Leishman: Cam is a two-time winner, and Leishman is always a fun player in these team formats.

4. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay just lost a playoff at Harbour Town, and Xander should be a good teammate.

5. Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira: If I were to bet on a team this week, this would be it. It can get windy at TPC Louisiana, and these guys should handle it well.

6. Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter: I'm not so interested in Poulter here, though his team format record is good, as I am in Lowry, who is having a tremendous season.

7. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel: Horschel has done tremendously well at this golf course, and Burns is almost an automatic look on Bermudagrass.

8. Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III: HV3 has been playing lovely golf of late, and it really seems like he is on the cusp of a first PGA Tour win.

9. Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An: This is a sneaky-good team this week. Sungjae is fabulous, of course, but Ben An has a win and a T-2 on the Korn Ferry so far this season.

10. Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia: Garcia is playing better this year than maybe it seems, and Fleetwood is starting to figure out some things.