Oakland Hills to host 2034, 2051 US Open as part of long USGA commitment

Oakland Hills Country Club is back as a host of the US Open.

The Detroit-area club and the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on March 22 that they have entered into a decades-long agreement which will see Oakland Hills host two US Opens, two US Women's Opens and four other championships.

Oakland Hills, whose famed South Course underwent a restoration headed by architect Gil Hanse that was completed in 2021, will host the 2034 and 2051 US Opens. The USGA previously announced the club would host the 2031 and 2042 US Women's Opens.

“This is a significant and meaningful day for all of us at Oakland Hills,” said Rick Palmer, Oakland Hills club president.

“The commitment of two U.S. Opens as well as four top amateur championships is a testament to the fabulous work of everyone at Oakland Hills. With a total of eight USGA championships coming to our club starting in 2024, we can’t wait to add to our storied history. We look forward to continuing our championship golf tradition at Oakland Hills and our long-standing relationship with the USGA.”

As part of the agreement, Oakland Hills will also host the 2024 US Junior Amateur, 2029 US Women's Amateur, 2038 US Girls Junior Amateur and the 2047 US Amateur.

“We could not be happier to bring six additional championships to such an iconic venue as Oakland Hills,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “Since its first U.S. Open in 1924, Oakland Hills has provided a supreme test for the game’s very best, and it will continue to do so for professionals and amateurs alike in the coming years.”

The agreement enhances the club's major-championship pedigree. The club has hosted 11 USGA championships in its 104-year history, including six US Opens, two US Senior Opens, two US Amateurs and a US Women’s Amateur. In addition, Oakland Hills has also hosted three PGA Championships (most recently in 2008) and the 2004 Ryder Cup.