Will Tiger Woods play golf again? Yes, but he's not sure when
02/17/2022 at 9:29 am
Ryan Ballengee


Tiger Woods made it clear that he will play golf again. He just doesn't know when.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods said ahead of the 2022 Genesis Invitational.

"I want to know, but I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working. Like at the PNC (Championship in December 2021), I'm still working on the walking part."

Almost a year after the car wreck that nearly took his life, Woods said he is still struggling to feel comfortable walking on a golf course.

"My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that," he said.

"It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working. I'm getting better, yes, but as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."

Woods is now 46 years old, and it's difficult to imagine him getting ready to compete in time for the 2022 Masters, which is less than 50 days away from starting.

"To be able to be out here and play call it six rounds of golf -- a practice round, pro-am, four competitive days -- it's the cumulative effect of all that," he said. "I'm not able to do that yet. I'm still working on getting to that point."

However, Woods did suggest that he might be willing to give it a try.

"It's the competitive nature, how much that takes out of you mentally, physically, emotionally. I haven't prepared for any of that."

He added, "Whether I do that or not, I don't know."

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

