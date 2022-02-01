Will Zalatoris withdraws from 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PGA Tour

02/01/2022
Ryan Ballengee


Will Zalatoris withdrew from the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field on Tuesday morning, unable to play back-to-back events.

According to the PGA Tour, Zalatoris withdrew from the PGA Tour event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zalatoris was one of the highest-ranked players in the field at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and he was among the betting favorites at 18-to-1. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds table will be adjusted to readjusted to reflect the new depth of field.

Zalatoris nearly won his first PGA Tour event last Saturday, but he ultimately lost on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Luke List, who won his first PGA Tour title in 206 starts.

Ryan Ballengee

