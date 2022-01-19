Cobra Golf pushes the meaning of game improvement with LTDx irons

Cobra Golf's newest game-improvement irons, the King LTDx irons, look to extend the boundaries of two things really important to the category: distance and forgiveness.

To do that, Cobra created the iron version of technology found in their new LTDx driver: PwrCOR. PwrCOR is a weighting concept that, in the irons, is designed to position the center of gravity low, while adding face and body flexion at impact to deliver maximum ball speeds with the help of a larger and thinner Pwrshell face.

The PwrCOR system features a floating steel core bar that is suspended -- separate from the face, body and sole -- in a lightweight and soft polymer, with the steel setting the CG position low and behind the hitting area. The polymer filler dampen vibration and provides feel while enhancing the elastic rebound effect for increased ball speed and distance.

The updated Pwrshell face design utilizes a variable thickness L-cup insert that expands the thin area on the face by 23 percent to increase the zone of maximum ball speed for better consistency across the face. All told, the LTDx irons deliver 5 percent more face deflection than the Radspeed irons, delivering higher ball speeds and launch angles across the face.

The LTDx irons are available in both classic and One Length offerings, while adjustable toe screw allows Cobra to dial in specs for any golfer.

The Cobra Golf LTDx classic irons are available in a Chrome finish with Gold Fusion accents and come in three sets: 5-iron through gap werdge in steel for $899 or 4-iron through pitching wedge (also $899 in steel), as well as a graphite combo set 5-hybrid, then 6-iron through gap wedge for $1,099.

The stock steel shaft is the KBS Tour 90 shaft (regular and stiff), while the stock graphite is the KBS PGI (85 – Stiff flex; 75 – Regular flex; 65 – Lite flex, and a 55 in women’s flex). The women's King LTDx iron offering is available in a ladies flex with KBS PGI 55 shafts in a Chrome/Elderberry colorway. A combo set -- 5H, 6H, 7-PW, SW -- is also available.

The Cobra LTDx One Length irons are available in a Chrome finish with a Blue/Red accents on the medallion and come stock two sets: a 5-iron through gap wedge in steel for $899 and a graphite combo set of a One Length 5-hybrid, then 6-iron through gap wedge ONE Length irons for $1,099 available in stiff and regular flexes with progressive weighting.