TGA Premier Sports acquired by Youth Athletes United

TGA Premier Sports, the leader in bringing junior golf programs to local communities through in-school- and community-based enrichment and camp programs, has been acquired by Youth Athletes United, one of the largest youth sports and enrichment brands.

The acquitision creates an opportunity for TGA Premier Sports to expand its junior golf model into more markets and further increase player development in golf.

TGA Premier Sports has reached more than 1 million children, utilizing a franchise-based model which allows owners to match TGA programs to their communities, where children and families can most easily access them.

“We’re on a mission to become the largest and most encompassing youth sports organization in the country, with the goal of positively impacting more than 1 million kids each year,” said Adam Geisler, CEO and co-founder of Youth Athletes United. “With the acquisition of TGA, we’ve taken another step forward by adding 40 franchise owners and the extended curriculum for one of the most popular individual sports that impacts children.”

TGA focuses on athletes ages 6-14, providing introductory golf enrichment programs at schools, parks and rec centers. The company puts players on a developmental pathway that then leads to golfers moving on to partner driving ranges and courses. Ultimately, kids can engage in initiative-backed programs like Drive, Chip and Putt, Youth on Course, LPGA/USGA Girls Golf and PGA Junior League.

“Eighteen years ago, TGA was founded with a vision that sports can change lives and a mission to create a pathway for our kids in communities nationwide to be introduced to the lifelong sport of golf,” said Joshua Jacobs, founder and board advisor at TGA. “Under Youth Athletes United, TGA franchisees and current and future TGA golfers have a greater platform and more resources to continue growing the sport of golf.”

Golf is enjoying a period of increased participation across the board, but youth participation in particular increased 13.2 percent in 2020, according to a study by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Retaining and enriching these kids' development as athletes -- as part of a curriculum that focuses on STEAM in teaching golf -- is an opportunity for TGA.

“As we think about our youth franchise platform, TGA is the perfect complement to Amazing Athletes and Soccer Stars,” said John Erlandson, president and co-founder of Youth Athletes United. “Where most of our current programs focus on early childhood development and the fundamentals of sports, TGA provides a clear curriculum-based pathway for our older players to be introduced to the sport of golf and continue learning sport-specific and life skills within our family of brands.”

Youth Athletes United will seamlessly integrate TGA into its franchise-based model, meaning a smooth transition.

Having TGA within the Youth Athletes United franchise network, will generate strong growth opportunities for TGA golf franchisees thus increasing the overall reach of kids and families," said Laura Sappington, senior director of operations for TGA. "What unites both brand’s is the shared passion of making sports like golf accessible for kids and the desire to make a positive impact on people and communities.”