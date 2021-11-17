PXG welcomes beginners with super game-improvement 0211 Z lineup

There's no mistaking that golf has experienced a renaissance of sorts in the last year-and-a-half.

Golf became known as an activity people could safely do outdoors during the earliest stages of the pandemic, and the game represented an opportunity to feel a sense of normalcy in an extraordinary moment. That brought millions of people into the game -- and, in many cases, back into the game. Lots of those people were new players, and the sport's job since has been trying to do what it can to keep those players coming back for more.

PXG believes there's a market for their equipment to meet those golfers, and they've introduced the new 0211 Z lineup as a super game-improvement line meant to make the game easier for lesser-skilled golfers.

The PXG 0211 Z lineup is meant to be sold as a 10-club set, featuring a PXG driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid and six hybrid-irons (6-9, PW, SW). A PXG 0211 putter, PXG golf bag and hat round out the set.

“We know what beginner and occasional golfers are up against,” said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “So, we decided to develop a revolutionary product that aligns with their ability. Our testing has shown that these clubs are so good that beginners start enjoying the game with a full bag after just one lesson from their local pro.”

The driver, fairway and hybrid sport a low-profile design with carbon fiber head design, utilizing the company's Precision Weighting Technology and vibration-dampening Honeycomb TPE inserts. The driver has 16 degrees of loft, and a deep Ti412 face, while two TPE inserts dial in the center of gravity for a high launch. The fairway and hybrid have a low, deep CG location, with dropped heel and toe areas on the crown to control spin coming off the squared HT1770 stainless-steel face. Again, TPE dials in the center of gravity location and feel.

The hybrid-irons have a hollow-body construction that the company says makes the clubs their most forgiving irons. A two-tone aesthetic with a wrapped groove a defined shape.

The PXG 0211 Z lineup is now available as a 10-piece set for $1,695 (including the bag and hat), a three-piece woods set for $795 or as a six-piece hybrid-irons set for $795. The clubs can be purchased directly from PXG and custom fit to the golfer.