2021 The RSM Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 The RSM Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have The RSM Classic, with the event marking the final stop of the PGA Tour's fall portion of the 2021-2022 season. Sea Island's two courses again play host to a 156-player field. We have distinctive horses for courses this week, so it's time to look at those players.

Talor Gooch started out brilliantly in Houston, and then he never looked back -- in a bad way. Unfortunately he dropped to 60th place, but we had the right idea.

2021 The RSM Classic One and Done picks

Harris English: English was in the top six here last year, and he's played somewhat sparingly this fall. Should be fresh and in a home game.

Russell Henley: Henley played well last week in Houston and looked a threat to win. Been all over the place this fall, but he hasn't missed a check.

Kevin Kisner: Kisner is going to get a ton of love this week, and rightfully so. (See Webb Simpson also.)

Matthew NeSmith: You may have noticed that I have a soft spot for NeSmith, but he's been in the top 15 here in both of his seasons on Tour.

My pick this week is Russell Henley. Frankly, it's been a crummy fall, so let's just save the whole darned bench for 2022.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks