2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, with the tournament heading back to Memorial Park for its second year at the public golf course. It was a great tournament last year, and it appears the field is as solid as it was in 2020 and very much parallel with the Mayakoba event last week.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open One and Done picks

Carlos Ortiz: Ortiz was the winner here a year ago and looked great last week in Mayakoba after a bit of a funk.

Talor Gooch: Gooch was in fourth here a year ago and is playing some of the best golf of his young career.

Tony Finau: Big Tone is back at it this week, and he seems to be in good spirits. A big ballpark should help him.

Brooks Koepka: Have to consider Koepka since he was T-5 here last year and, most importantly, the player consultant on Tom Doak's renovation here.

My pick this week is Talor Gooch. Gooch is going to get a win this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to come here.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks