Genesis becomes title sponsor of co-sanctioned Scottish Open

The Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European Tour for the first time in its history, and the historic change to the event's status comes with a new title sponsor.

Car-maker Genesis -- a luxury brand under the same ownership as Hyundai -- has become the title sponsor of the event, which will return to The Renaissance Club in 2022. Genesis will remain sponsor of The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour, hosted by Tiger Woods and played annual at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

Visit Scotland, under the Scottish government, will continue its support of the event through 2025.

This will be the fourth-consecutive year in which The Renaissance Club has hosted this event, which is part of the Rolex Series on the European Tour.

“The Renaissance Club is a fitting home for a globally recognised event like the Genesis Scottish Open," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "While it is the first time the event and the venue will feature on the PGA Tour’s schedule, our members who have played in previous years have spoken highly of it. We therefore look forward to visiting in 2022 as this historic tournament begins a new chapter as part of our strategic alliance with the European Tour and with Genesis – already a valued PGA Tour partner - coming on board as title sponsor.”

The Genesis Scottish Open will be one of three European Tour events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour in the 2021-2022 season, an extension of the strategic partnership between the two tours. (The Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship are the other co-sanctioned events.) FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai points will be awarded to players competing in this event, with the field comprised of an even split of European Tour and PGA Tour players.

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open will be played July 7-10, the week prior to the 150th Open Championship.