2021 World Wide Technology Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have World Wide Technology Championship, with the tournament boasting its best-ever field. It's become a favorite of top players who get to leave the country, go to a resort environment, play golf for millions and largely get left alone. Sounds good.

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion here, moving on from the Puerto Rico Open curse and taking the title.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship One and Done picks

Rickie Fowler: If you believe Rickie is back, then you have no reason not to play him this week. He has historically enjoyed this tournament and performed well in it.

Tony Finau: Big Tone plays this event for a reason, too, and he's had close calls here.

Abraham Ancer: A fixture in the top 15 here in the last three years, Ancer plays really well in now the lone Mexico event on the schedule (although the Mexico City event is back next year in a different capacity).

Emiliano Grillo: Grillo loves this event, and there aren't many where he jumps off the page.

My pick this week is Abraham Ancer. This would be a great way to cap off his year, and he's well-rested after playing sparingly this fall.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks