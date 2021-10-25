2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Sanderson Farms player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Sanderson Farms -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Sanderson Farms season.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship marks the return of the PGA Tour to Bermuda, and the event once again is not an opposite-field affair because the WGC-HSBC Champions isn't being played. We don't have a deep field, and we're going deep into the alternate list, but a Masters berth is on the line.

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick doesn't have to play in this event, but he's doing it, and that usually feels like a good indication. He just won at Valderrama on the European Tour.

2. Danny Willett: Willett won the Dunhill Links on the Euro Tour, hopped on a plane to Vegas right after and finished T-21. In good form.

3. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Bezuidenhout finished T-6 his last time out at the BMW PGA Championship, which had a strong field. Could see him doing well here.

4. Patrick Reed: Reed is the big name in this field, but the guy just isn't playing well. Was bad in both Vegas events. Still, I have to rank him.

5. Mito Pereira: Mito has come off a little bit from his initial fire start, including a close call at the Fortinet, but he's cashing still and ready to win.

6. Matthias Schwab: There's a big European slant in the rankings this wee, but Schwab has finished in the top 15 in three of his last four starts.

7. Takumi Kanaya: Kanaya finished T-7 in the Zozo Championship to earn a spot in this field. Has finished no worse than T-16 in his last seven Japan Golf Tour starts.

8. Guido Migliozzi: This is mostly a ranking based on potential, but Migliozzi is struggling a little bit right now, interspersing a T-17 at the Dunhill Links with two MCs.

9. Adam Hadwin: It's worth ranking Hadwin this week, as he comes off a T-6 at the Shriners in Vegas. That's something significant in this field.

10. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith has done well in his limited PGA Tour starts on the islands, and he's cashed in all three of his starts so far as a full member.