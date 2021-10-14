European Tour expands United Arab Emirates slate with Ras Al Khaimah Championship

The European Tour is expanding the docket in the United Arab Emirates starting in 2022, with the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Set to be played Feb. 3-6 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the $2 million event will be the third event in the tour's early-season Middle East swing, following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and a new event to be announced will conclude the swing.

Al Hamra Golf Club has previously hosted the European Challenge Tour from 2016-2018.

“For decades the Middle East has been a hugely important region for the European Tour and today’s announcement further illustrates that. We are delighted to take our Tour to a new Emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, for the first time," said Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive.

“Our traditional spell in the Middle East at the start of each calendar year is always very popular and these five consecutive events in early 2022 will provide fantastic playing opportunities for our entire membership."

Ras Al Khaimah is one of seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates and is located in the northeast portion of the country.

The European Tour concludes its 2021 season in November with back-to-back weeks in the UAE with the AVIV Dubai Championship from Nov. 11-14 followed by the DP World Tour Championship Dubai from Nov. 18-21.