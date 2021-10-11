2021 The CJ Cup at Summit one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have The CJ Cup at Summit, remaining in Las Vegas for a no-cut, 78-player event. Nearly 80 percent of the world top 50 will be competing this week for a $9.75 million purse. Summit is a beautiful desert course that these guys should destroy.

We've been on a bad run to start the season, with obvious picks missing cuts. So we're going to have the benefit this week of not knowing a horse-for-course pick or having to deal with a cut.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit One and Done picks

Sam Burns: Burns stalled out a little on Sunday in Vegas, but he still had a great week after his win at the Sanderson Farms.

Billy Horschel: The new BMW PGA Champion is taking on the PGA Tour again coming off of one of the most cherished wins of his career. Could be a big spark.

Dustin Johnson: DJ was brilliant at the Ryder Cup, and he has an opportunity to become the No. 1 player in the world this week.

Marc Leishman: Leishman is on one right now, going T-4, T-3 to start the season.

My pick this week is Marc Leishman. Leishman is a guy who goes on heaters, and you have to use him in that range.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks