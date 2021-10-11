2021 The CJ Cup at Summit expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit picks? Every week, we share our PGA Sanderson Farms player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Sanderson Farms -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Sanderson Farms season.

The CJ Cup at Summit is the back end of consecutive weeks in Vegas, with 37 of the world top 50 competing at Summit Golf Club. The Tom Fazio design hosts a year after another Fazio, Shadow Creek, hosted this tournament. Summit has more dramatic (and somewhat natural) land movement, but the core principles of a Fazio apply.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ hasn't played an individual event in a while, but he was brilliant at the Ryder Cup, and he has an opportunity to move to No. 1 in the world this week.

2. Sam Burns: Burns may be too high relative to this week's field, but he's been on a fire to start this new season. He won the Sanderson Farms and had a legit chance on Sunday at the Shriners.

3. Sungjae Im: Sungjae won in both his 50th and 100th PGA Tour starts, which might make him seem like a wily veteran. He just plays a lot of golf and is really good at it.

4. Justin Thomas: JT loves limited-field events. It's a fact. He loves the fall. Also a fact.

5. Marc Leishman: Leishman is on a heater, finishing in the top four of both of his starts in this new season. They came against weaker competition than this week, but Leishman's found something.

6. Tony Finau: Finau should be higher on this list given his playoffs and Ryder Cup efforts, but I'm not sure how he's doing since he pulled out of the Shriners.

7. Collin Morikawa: The Ryder Cup and a few weeks of rest for his back may have done Morikawa well. He's money, when healthy, pretty much everywhere he goes.

8. Jordan Spieth: This one is a feeling as much as anything, as Spieth seems to vibe with Fazio's work, which is often pretty generous off the tee.

9. Billy Horschel: Horschel won in his last start, taking the European Tour flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship. Have to ride Horschel when he's rolling.

10. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele was all over the map in the playoffs, including in those big-game spots where we expect him to thrive. The thesis is the Ryder Cup was good for his game and psyche.