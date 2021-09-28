2021 Sanderson Farms Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Mississippi hosting the PGA Tour once again in the fall portion of the schedule. Last time out, Kevin Na shot 5 over in the second round to miss the cut. This week, we're hoping for not such a meltdown from our player at Country Club of Jackson.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship One and Done picks

Mito Pereira: Mito almost had it on Sunday at Silverado, but Max Homa (and Mav McNealy) got out too far in front of him. Could be a great spot for his first win, in an event that produces many of them.

Sam Burns: Burns should be one of the favorites in this field, and he's sticking in an event that he doesn't have to patronize anymore. He's playing for a reason.

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris was great at Fortinet, finishing T-11. This is his time of year to secure a card for next year and maybe play his way into some invitationals.

Corey Conners: Conners should be a consideration in all mediocre fields. The guy just smacks the ball so well.

Denny McCarthy: Denny is the rare horse-for-course pick here. Top-seven finishes in two of his last three starts here.

My pick this week is Mito Pereira. He was so close at the Fortinet, and he has been playing brilliant golf.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks