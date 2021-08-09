2021 Wyndham Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Wyndham Championship and Barradua Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Wyndham Championship, ending the PGA Tour regular season in Greensboro, N.C., with the quest to get into the top 125 and qualify for the Northern Trust to start the playoffs. Lots of local guys in the field and a variety of horse-for-course picks.

2021 Wyndham Championship One and Done picks

Patrick Reed: Reed is a past winner here, and he posted his first top-10 finish in Greensboro in years in last year's event.

Hideki Matsuyama: If you somehow haven't used Hideki yet this year, then this would be a great spot. Likes the course and has been on the medal stand his last two times out.

Webb Simpson: His record here really speaks for itself.

Jason Kokrak: Kokrak has been playing alright, and I had higher hopes for him in Memphis, but he also is playing this week because he enjoys the event.

Rory Sabbatini: Sabo is a big fan of this event, and the Slovakian has to be enjoying a wealth of confidence after the Olympics.

My pick is Rory Sabbatini. I'm going to take a flier on a guy who has to be on Cloud 9.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks