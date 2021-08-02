2021 Barracuda Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Barracuda Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Barracuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Barracuda Championship is back, but the problem is that the field is pretty weak. It's an oppposite-field event which is suffering against the huge draw of the WGC in Memphis after an off week for many players.

2021 Barracuda Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Mito Pereira: Mito almost won himself a bronze medal in Tokyo, and now he's playing in Tahoe.

2. Troy Merritt: Merritt was a runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage, and he's got a good, if not tortured, history in the event.

3. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith is going to the PGA Tour next year, and he finished T-11 at the Barbasol.

4. Maverick McNealy: Mav is getting close to figuring out the PGA Tour victory he wants.

5. Thomas Pieters: Tommy Pieters always gets in these events and has a huge appeal. Let's see if he can build on a solid Olympics.

6. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo makes a ton of money, and he's playing well enough, but he never seems to win.

7. Stephen Jaeger: I'm apparently biased toward the players on the KFT, singe I love the German who has been close to a Battlefield Promotion.

8. Pat Perez: Perez has been working on his game and is starting to see some results. He's been in the top 15 in two of his last three starts.

9. Adam Schenk: Schenk has been in the top 15 in two of the weaker events in the last month, so there's apparently a comfort level there.

10. Brian Stuard: Stuard is in the same boat as Schenk, playing well in the Deere and the Barbasol.