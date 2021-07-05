2021 John Deere Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 John Deere Classic picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 John Deere Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The John Deere Classic is back, and there's a pretty solid field for the event leading into The Open next week. This is an event for mid-length hitters and young stars looking to make a name for themselves.

Players need to be able to keep the ball in play to score, but it's not so tight that players can't take some aggressive lines to set up their scoring.

2021 John Deere Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Daniel Berger: Berger has been rather quietly playing some brilliant golf. He's playing this event for a reason: a W.

2. Brian Harman: Harman isn't the ultimate horse-for-course in this field, but he's playing solid golf and has a good track record here.

3. Sungjae Im: Im seems to be finding some footing after a couple of months of so-so golf. Looked great in Detroit.

4. Kevin Na: Na does his best work on shorter courses that are a little tight. This is that kind of place.

5. Maverick McNealy: McNealy is starting to put it together on the PGA Tour, authoring some great starts this season, including his last two.

6. Cameron Davis: The Aussie is finding his footing on the PGA Tour, and this seems like the kind of field where he can surge.

7. Steve Stricker: I could argue for Stricker to be higher, honestly. He's been dominant on the Champions circuit and loves this course.

8. Zach Johnson: Johnson is the other big HFC in the field. He's playing well enough on courses that aren't long, so he should be fine here.

9. Patton Kizzire: Kizzire is an all-or-nothing play lately, basically either in the top 10 or not finding the weekend. Solid in Detroit.

10. Si Woo Kim: Si Woo is mercurial, which makes relying on him almost impossible. But when he plays well, he's a top 10 waiting to happen.