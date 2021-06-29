2021 Rocket Morgage Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back, and there's a pretty solid field for the Fourth of July event in Detroit. The Detroit Golf Club is not a particularly tough track, although there are some tight corridors.

Players need to be able to keep the ball in play to score, but it's not so tight that players can't take some aggressive lines to set up their scoring.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is hard to predict from week-to-week, but his ceiling is very high. He was surgical here last year in executing his game plan.

2. Patrick Reed: Reed is getting close to playing great golf again. He's just not quite playing enough solid holes in a tournament to do it.

3. Webb Simpson: It feels like Webb Simpson is running a schedule that tells you that you should play him every time out. With the US Open exception, his starts have been good back to April.

4. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris has had two sub-standard efforts the last two times out. He doesn't seem to stay down for long.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama should be a presence this week with his ball striking. On Ross greens, we'd typically be better about his lackluster putting, but there's scoring a plenty here.

6. Bubba Watson: Bubba has laid out in the later stages of his last two tournaments, including a meltdown at Travelers on Sunday. However, he's putting himself in position.

7. Sungjae Im: Sungjae seems to be working his way back to good golf after a few dud starts in May. His short game should be an asset this week.

8. Matthew Wolff: Wolff did the right thing, taking a break when he was having a hard time playing pro golf. He looked fresh and excited to play.

9. Jason Kokrak: Kokrak has been on a run of dud-great starts going back to the Masters. He just had a dud at the US Open.

10. Joaquin Niemann: Niemann is kind of hard to predict, and right now he's floating in the second half of leaderboards. However, his ball flight shouldn't be a problem this week.