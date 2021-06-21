2021 Travelers Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Travelers Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Travelers Championship, which is back in its normal post-US Open slot. The field isn't quite as good as it has been in recent years, and a West Coast US Open is probably why.

TPC River Highlands is a fun golf course and can yield some seriously low scores. It also tends to produce some drama, with plenty of horse-for-course candidates.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Travelers Championship One and Done picks

Paul Casey: Casey came undone toward the end of the US Open, but he made a great weekend rally. He continues playing great golf, and he likes this venue.

Bryson DeChambeau: This course should be too tight for his strategy, but he clearly likes it. He has something to prove after a tough Sunday at Torrey.

Brian Harman: Harman was making a Saturday charge and then five-putted a green at Torrey. Still, he's a consistent, top-50 player.

Dustin Johnson: DJ won here last year, and he seemed to show some life in the last two starts.

My pick is Paul Casey. The Englishman is a good fit, and I don't think I would pick him in the big events remaining in the season.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)

US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)

Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)

Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)

Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)

The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)

The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)

Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)

The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)

Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)

The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)

The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)

Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)

Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)

Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)

Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)

AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)

PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (MC)

the Memorial Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama (T-62)

Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Tyrrell Hatton (T-2)

US Open: Xander Schauffele (T-8)

Travelers Championship: Paul Casey