Cobra Golf announces King Vintage putters, featuring Sik Golf’s Descending Loft Technology

Cobra Golf is truly back in the putter game, announcing a pair of new lines, including the King Vintage series. The King Vintage series features four shapes -- two blade models, a mallet model, two fang-style models and two oversized mallet models -- with modern materials to deliver putting performance.

All of the putters have names inspired by classic sports cars, and the designs all feature a steel chassis (body) with a black-and-yellow color scheme. Simple, clean sightlines are employed for alignment. Golfers can dial in each putter with a variety of hosel options and an adjustable weighting system. Each of the faces includes Sik Golf's Descending Loft Technology, which features four zones of loft down the face (going from 4 degrees to 1 degree) to offer consistent roll regardless of stroke style and angle of attack.

All six models are $249 each.

The King Vintage Sport-45 features a plumber's neck hosel and 45 degrees of toe hang for a slightly arcing stroke. The body is made of 304 stainless steel with an aluminum face insert. There are two 20-gram sole weights that are standard, and they can each be adjusted up 5 grams or down 10 grams to get to an ideal head weight. Custom weights are sold separately as well. It's available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths.

The Sport-60 model is the other blade in the collection, featuring a flow-neck hosel for 60 degrees of toe hang. The sole has two 25-gram weights that can be adjusted as much as down 15 grams each. It's available only in right-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths.

The King Vintage Torino ($249 is a mid-mallet with a single-bend shaft for the player who likes the straight-path stroke and needs some more stability. It, too, has a 304 stainless steel body and an aluminum insert. There are triple sightlines on the head to help with alignment. The Torino has two 10-gram sole weights that can be adjusted to add up to 15 grams each to increase the overall head weight, with custom weight kits available. It's available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths.

The King Vintage Nova and Nova-40 have a fan shape for stability with the inspiration of a blade with the stability and alignment help from the wings. The Nova has a single-bend shaft for straight-path strokes, while the Nova-40 has a short-slant hosel with toe hang for a slightly arcing stroke. Both have a 304 stainless steel body with a 6061 aluminum face insert. There's a single 10-gram sole weight that can be adjusted to add up to 15 grams. The Nova is available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths, while the Nova-40 is available only for right-handed players.

The King Vintage Stingray and Stingray-40 both have a 304 stainless steel chassis but use a plastic-and-carbon-fiber housing system with just one adjustable weight. These putters have the highest MOI (moment of inertia) in the collection. The Stingray has a single-bend hosel, while the Stingray-40 features the short-slant hosel. Both have an aluminum face insert and a single 10-gram sole weight that can be adjusted to add up to 15 grams. Both models are available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths.