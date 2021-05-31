2021 the Memorial Tournament expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 the Memorial Tournament picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 the Memorial Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Memorial Tournament is this week, and Jack's place is back hosting after a renovation directly following the tournament last July won by Jon Rahm. We have a great field for Muirfield Village, and some of the top names in the game are ready to play.

2021 the Memorial Tournament rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm has finished T-5 and T-8 in the two majors this year, somewhat quietly. He won here in extremely difficult conditions last year.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth is probably too high, but he nearly won on Sunday at Colonial with nothing in the tank. He gets into contention with less of his game than anyone.

3. Tony Finau: Finau faded on Sunday at Colonial, but two top-10s in majors and a good course history are enough for a high ranking.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa finishes highly in tournaments, and no one seems to notice. Just another T-14 at Colonial.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama faded in the final round at Kiawah Island, and he's been modest in his two events post-Masters. However, his track record here is fantastic.

6. Viktor Hovland: Hovland wasn't in the mix at Kiawah after Thursday, but he's been playing excellent golf for two months now.

7. Justin Thomas: Thomas has struggled here the last two years, and he's been so-so of late. Still his game is superior to his peers.

8. Cameron Smith: Smith has been playing career golf this year, but he got stuck on the bad draw at Kiawah. Love his game here.

9. Patrick Reed: Reed likes a draw, and Jack likes a fade. Still, Reed has some decent Memorial finishes and has been playing fairly well of late -- albeit inconsistent.

10. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau seemingly has no consistency. It's hard to predict his trendlines. With the Koepka distraction, could be a total bust. Or not.