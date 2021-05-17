2021 PGA Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 PGA Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 PGA Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The PGA Championship is this week, and it's good to have it back on the calendar after the cancelation last year. We have a new host, with the tournament leaving Trinity Forest for TPC Craig Ranch, which has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour in the past. This venue should give up a lot of birdies, and the solid field should make it an entertaining week.

2021 PGA Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Justin Thomas: Thomas hasn't done a whole lot right or wrong since winning The Players. It's not that he has played poorly so much as there's been little follow-up.

2. Jordan Spieth: Spieth really shouldn't be this high, but he was third in the Masters and was T-9 at the Nelson. He's playing well, clearly, after the VTO win.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy won here in 2012. He hasn't won a major in seven years. He just won at Quail Hollow. What does that all mean? Cautious optimism for me.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: If there's someone who should hypothetically handle a Dye course well, it would be Hideki. Great iron player. Putting may not be a big deal with slower paspalum greens.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been T-3 in each of his last two starts, both on long, difficult golf courses. Something to consider this week.

6. Collin Morikawa: The defending champion is playing pretty well heading into a title defense, and he hasn't played in the last month. The rest could be a good thing.

7. Xander Schauffele: Xander had a chance at winning the Masters, but the PGA Championship hasn't really proven his thing yet. Still, a demanding course seems to work in his favor.

8. Daniel Berger: DB has been playing solid golf in his last five starts -- with the notable exception of the Masters, where he missed the cut. Seems to handle gross conditions well.

9. Dustin Johnson: DJ has nearly won the PGA Championship in the past on a Dye course (Whistling Straits), albeit 11 years ago. DJ hasn't found the top 10 in his last six starts, and he pulled out of the Nelson with a lingering injury.

10. Cameron Smith: Smith likes the ugly conditions, and he's been playing the best golf of his career in 2021.

