2021 AT&T Byron Nelson expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is this week, and it's good to have it back on the calendar after the cancelation last year. We have a new host, with the tournament leaving Trinity Forest for TPC Craig Ranch, which has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour in the past. This venue should give up a lot of birdies, and the solid field should make it an entertaining week.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jordan Spieth: Spieth is going to get a lot of love this week, and in my opinion, it's somewhat warranted. He plays well enough in Texas, and he patronizes events in the state.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm's PGA Tour-best cuts-made streak ended last week at Quail Hollow. That's OK. I love him more next week, but he's hard not to love this week.

3. Daniel Berger: I love Berger on courses like Craig Ranch, where birdies matter and getting into a flow is important.

4. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is going to wind up getting the Spieth treatment in Texas events if he proves to become a substantial winner (not even at a Spieth pace). He's solid most weeks.

5. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is looking a little lost again. He goes through these periods, just like any golfer, but he also seems to find answers faster than his peers.

6. Ryan Palmer: I always love Ryan Palmer in Texas. He's a Dallas native, and he handles difficult conditions well. Playing some of his best golf.

7. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick doesn't get a lot of love for the performances he turns in over here, and he's transitioned nicely into a mostly full-time US player.

8. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris is a hot pick most weeks, as he should be. However, the narrative about him needing to win to get a chance at the FedEx Cup playoffs may be overplayed.

9. Sam Burns: Burns won in Tampa at Innisbrook, and that should only mean good things for his game. A lot of people knew he could win, and he proved it was going to happen this year, and it seems he's the kind of player who won't stop there.

10. Marc Leishman: When wind happens, you have to love Leish. Coming off a win in the Zurich with Cam Smith and a T-5 in the Masters.

