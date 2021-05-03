2021 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform — DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour — or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Wells Fargo Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Wells Fargo Championship is this week, and it’s good to have it back on the calendar after the cancelation last year. Quail Hollow has an aura, and it’s traditionally had a solid field with an interesting conclusion.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Justin Thomas: JT should have won the Valspar, but he was horrible with the flat stick. Putting held him up at Innisbrook. He won the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm looked good at the Zurich, and he’s been solid throughout the year. His driving should help him a ton here.

3. Webb Simpson: I give Webb too much credit for being a member here pretty much every year, but he’s a member here.

4. Viktor Hovland: Lots of guys have played sparingly since the Masters, but Vik is not one of them, and his form is there.

5. Will Zalatoris: Love Will every time out. Also, it’s ridiculous that the 27th-ranked player in the world needs a sponsor invite.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander hasn’t played since sort of letting the Masters get away from him (Hideki was winning anyway). Likes the Big Game courses like this one.

7. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson doesn’t like Augusta. We get it. But if he can drive it OK, he should be a factor here.

8. Stewart Cink: Loving Cink here. Played well here in 2011 and 2012, back when he was last in this kind of form. He’s long enough to handle here.

9. Tony Finau: Finau has been playing some scattershot golf, but my thesis is SG:OTT is a big deal this week, so he should find this to his liking.

10. Corey Conners: Conners is a great play most weeks, but he’s not as long as I would like him to be here. Still, his ballstriking is awesome.