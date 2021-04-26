2021 Valspar Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Valspar Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform — DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour — or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Valspar Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Valspar Championship is this week, and the Tampa-area event may benefit from the move to late April. It’s an opportunity for a week’s rest after the Masters and/or RBC Heritage, particularly if a player skips New Orleans. It gets them ready for major venues with a long, tough, demanding course.

2021 Valspar Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Justin Thomas: JT playing this event is a great boost, and this is the kind of golf course that should suit his skills.

2. Dustin Johnson: DJ has made an effort to compete in this event over the last several years, and he finished T-6 here in 2019, so he must like it some.

3. Patrick Reed: Reed has a thing for this event, and he’s been in the top 10 in two of his last four outings, including the Masters.

4. Paul Casey: Casey won here in back-to-back years and is technically the defending champion. Disappointing Masters appearance, but his record here makes up for that.

5. Jason Kokrak: I may be overvaluing him this week, but Kokrak is a fan of the event, and he’s done well in it even before he became the putter he is now.

6. Corey Conners: Conners’ game works well everywhere. Everywhere. He’s on a great run and is ready to get his second PGA Tour win.

7. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler needed a NOLA partner and figured out how to make it work pretty well with Bubba Watson. I think he’s ready to win.

8. Louis Oosthuizen: Oosthuizen almost won the Zurich with Charl Schwartzel but came up a little shy in the playoff. Playing well overall and has a solid history here.

9. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton hasn’t been running as well as last summer, but he’s still a consistent player with a strong game.

10. Viktor Hovland: I thought Hovland had enough in him to bring along Kristoffer Ventura to a NOLA win. Then they cracked. I love Hovland’s game, but if he misses greens, he’s in trouble.