Ben Hogan Golf introduces the Equalizer II wedges, looking for an even better sequel

Ben Hogan Golf’s Equalizer wedge was a winner. It was easy to hit and versatile, which made it a fit for a wide spectrum of golfers. Now, the company believes it has an improved wedge with their new Equalizer II lineup.

The whole idea with the Equalizer II lineup is making wedge fitting and selection simple. A variety of wedge offerings feature a wide swath of grinds and bounces and lofts, and that can make it difficult for a golfer to identify the best wedges for them.

Consistent with their irons, Hogan’s Equalizer II wedges are forged from 1025 carbon steel for ideal feel. The head has been enlarged slightly from the first-gen Equalizer, and mass has been removed from the perimeter to bring the center of gravity to the hitting zone.

In the lower-lofted gap wedges, CG is higher on the face for a more penetrating ball flight. As loft increases, the CG position is lowered to ensure a higher trajectory consistent with the stamped lofts.

V-Sole technology is a part of these wedges, offering a high-bounce leading edge with a lower-bounce trailing edge for ideal turf interaction.

There’s also a new Texas Grind sole available (for right-handed golfers only) on the 50-, 54- and 58-degree models. It has extreme toe and heel relief built in to help golfers pick the ball off tight lies while allowing the player to lay the face wide open.

The Ben Hogan Golf Equalizer II wedges are available in late April for $125 each in either a nickel-chrome or black DBM finish ($5 more). For righties, the wedges are available in even-numbered lofts from 48-62 degrees. Left-handed models are only available in nickel-chrome in 50, 54 and 58 degrees. Shaft choices include several steel shafts from KBS and True Temper, as well as UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts.