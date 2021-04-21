2021 Zurich Classic, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open betting card: Outrights, matchups, top 10s, top 20s

With just hours to go before the start of this week’s golf events, the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour and the 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open on the European Tour, I’m sharing my betting card for the week for Forebucks subscribers.

In the past, I’ve posted my weekly golf betting picks right underneath the odds for particular tournaments. However, I’m now changing things up and putting all of my picks and bets into a single post. That way, it’s easier for you to see my full card and, frankly, for me to track myself, including any additions I make through the week in-play.

Before I get into my betting picks for this week, I should disclose my bet sizing and strategy. At this point, for me, 1 unit is $50. Depending on the week, I like to flat bet several golfers to outright, then I’ll take partial-unit bets on longer-shot outrights. On matchups, top-10 and top-20 bets, I’m betting a single unit on each one. I want to use those shorter-odds bets to ideally lock in a modest profit for the week and then hopefully hit an outright. I do not like to bet first-round leaders, as I feel that market is too hard to predict.

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans betting card

Outright bets to win

Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An (+3300): I really don’t want to bet much this week on the Zurich. There’s just too many variables to account for, but I think this team has some interesting value with An’s ballstriking perhaps aiding Im’s all-around game.

Scott Piercy and Akshay Bhatia (+12500): I find this team fascinating, and I’m really wondering how they came together. Akshay is long and starting to figure out pro life, and Piercy can still play.

Top 10s

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein (+550): Uihlein has been crushing it on the Korn Ferry. He might pick up Werenski, who has played well in spots but missed his last three cuts. This is a total flier bet.

2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open betting card

Outright bets to win