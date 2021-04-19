2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 LPGA Lotte Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif..

The betting favorites this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 7-to-1, while Sei Young Kim is 15-to-2.

Jin Young Ko is at 8-to-1.

2021 LPGA Lotte Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

The LA Open is one of the coolest events on the LPGA calendar. It’s in Los Angeles, which is great, but the host club, Wilshire Country Club, is just fabulous. You don’t normally see a course like this on TV, so it’s a treat. The field is spectacular, too.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly LPGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of LPGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 LPGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 LPGA Lotte Championship betting odds: Outright winner