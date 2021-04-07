2021 Masters Thrive Fantasy Thursday prop bet picks

The 2021 Masters is here, meaning the first men’s major on the calendar is upon us. One of the great ways to have a sweat for the week at Augusta National Golf Club is with Thrive Fantasy, which offers one-day contests for a variety of sports, including golf.

How Thrive Fantasy works

With Thrive Fantasy, you’re presented with 10 potential prop bets — ranging from a player’s score for a round to how many birdies and eagles they’ll make to other scoring-related wagers.

For your entry, you pick five of the 10 props to submit, and you’ll pick over or under the target figure for those five props. If you’re right on those props, you’ll get a point value associated with your selection that’s commensurate with the odds of that event happening.

If you’re right on a prop outcome that’s less likely to happen, then you’ll get more points. If you pick a safer outcome and are right, you’ll get less points.

At the end, the player with the most points wins. It’s a fun, different way to play daily fantasy!

2021 Masters Thrive Fantasy Thursday picks

For the first round of the 2021 Masters, Thrive Fantasy is offering a $10,000 guaranteed contest. You can enter for just $20, and the top 124 entries out of a possible 550 get paid. The winner gets $2,000.

There’s also a $1,000 free-to-enter contest, too!

For new Thrive Fantasy users, you’ll get a 100% deposit bonus match up to $50 and a free $20 ticket into the Thursday contest. It’s a great deal. Follow the link or use the promo code GNN at signup on the website or through their apps for Apple and Android to get the match and free entry.

Here are your possible props:

My picks for the Thursday contest are:

Brooks Koepka over 67.5 strokes: 70 points Jason Day under 70.5 strokes: 100 points Justin Thomas over 3.5 birdies: 80 points Patrick Reed under 4.5 birdies: 80 points Rory McIlroy under 11.5 pars: 100 points

My best outcome is 430 points. Will that be enough to win?