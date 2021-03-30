2021 Valero Texas Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Valero Texas Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Valero Texas Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Valero Texas Open is this week, marking the final chance for a PGA Tour player to earn their way into the Masters. Win, and you’re in. TPC San Antonio welcomes a solid Texas contingent and a fair number of Augusta-bound players looking to prep for the first men’s major of the year.

2021 Valero Texas Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Tony Finau: Top-five Tony has been playing some of the best golf of his career this year. Of course, no one really wants to win this week if they’re already in the Masters field.

2. Jordan Spieth: How can you not love Spieth here? He’s looked great, playing old-school Spieth golf this year. Thrives in Texas.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Scottie could be completely gassed after playing seven matches in five days at the Match Play, but he’s a force this week if he’s ready to go.

4. Ryan Palmer: Palmer isn’t quite on the Charley Hoffman level of being a horse for this course, but he’s got a great record in this event and played well in the Match Play.

5. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman is the all-time money winner in this event, and he knows it. Playing pretty well right now.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki isn’t a favorite this week for any other reason than who he’s been, but he’s still not at his best.

7. Corey Conners: Conners won this event as a Monday qualifier. An amazing accomplishment. He’s become a more solid player since then.

8. Abraham Ancer: He hasn’t racked up a ton of finishes this year, but he’s been in the top 22 in his last two starts.

9. Chris Kirk: I love Kirk this week. He’s a fan of the event. He’s been on the upswing, in the top 20 in three of his last four.

10. Brendan Steele: It’s another Steele week. He loves this course, and he played it long before it got this good slot. Played great at PGA National to finish T-3.