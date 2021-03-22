2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship is this week, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. These are always a bit of a lottery because of the makeup of the field, but Puntacana was played in the fall, so there’s a more-recent-than-normal record available.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Charley Hoffman: Hoffman has been playing great, has won in windy conditions, and he played well in this event in the fall.

2. Emiliano Grillo: We like Grillo in these kinds of events because he finishes well in them, and he’s done a nice job in assuring weekend play this year. T-11 in Puerto Rico.

3. Thomas Pieters: Pieters keeps trying to pick off these oppo-field events, and this could be the one. Been in the top 15 in his last three starts.

4. Tyler McCumber: McCumber was the runner-up here to Hudson Swafford back in the fall, and he’s been playing well in three of his last four PGA Tour starts.

5. Chase Seiffert: He’s a tough guy to sort out, but Seiffert was T-3 at the Honda, and he was T-15 in Puerto Rico.

6. Taylor Pendrith: We’re sticking with the Canadian in another oppo-field event. He was solid enough at Puerto Rico but couldn’t build on a good first round. Finished T-27 at the Korn Ferry’s Louisiana Open last week.

7. Patrick Rodgers: Rodgers is a tough nut to crack, but he was T-11 here in the fall, and he’s cashed, with two top 30s, in four of his last five starts.

8. Scott Harrington: Harrington was T-14 here in the fall, and he’s on a bit of a heater of late, with four cashes in a row.

9. Peter Uihlein: Uihlein nearly won on the Korn Ferry last weekend, and he’s been seemingly on the path back to the confidence that brought him back to the States from the European Tour.

10. Kelly Kraft: Kraft is solely on this list to indicate a rare horse-for-course play. He’s two-for-two in top-15 finishes in Puntacana.