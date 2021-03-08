2021 The Players Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 The Players Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour remains in Florida this week for the The Players Championship. This was the start of the pandemic cancellations last year, as only the first round was played before the PGA Tour shut down the event and kicked off three-plus months without golf. This will be the second year for The Players back in March, then, and this golf course will continue to reward superior ball-striking and those capable of pulling off the shots Pete Dye demands.

Of course, we got crushed last week with Frankie Molinari deciding to play horrific golf. But if you took Bryson, as we told you was a good pick, then you did great.

2021 The Players Championship One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: If you saw what he did in his last start at the Concession, then you know he's a legit pick.

Jordan Spieth: I keep feeling tepid about Spieth, but it's time to admit he's back and worth a pick. Almost won here in 2014 but has largely been skunky since.

Dustin Johnson: Johnson was terrible at Concession. He doesn't typically put up two duds in a row.

Jon Rahm: I love Rahm on this golf course because how he gains strokes off the tee can set him up for a hot putter.

My pick is Collin Morikawa. If he can put anywhere near like he did at Concession, his typically incredible ballstriking should make him a contender.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks