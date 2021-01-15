Odyssey White Hot OG putters bring back the first-love face insert

For a generation of golfers, the first putter they fell in love with was an Odyssey with a White Hot insert. (I had -- and still have -- a Rossie II with the original insert.) Over the years, Odyssey has evolved the White Hot or used it as a foundation for other insert concepts.

But, a lot of golfers still were left longing for the original White Hot. The OG (original gangster), if you will.

So, Odyssey is giving the people what they want with the new White Hot OG lineup.

The first-gen White Hot is a two-part urethane insert designed to improve the feel and sound at impact, and that's back in this run with eight different available heads: No. 1, No. 1WS, No. 5, Rossie, Rossie S, Seven, Seven S and 2-Ball. The insert sits in a milled head that has a silver PVD finish.

A lot has changed in putters in 20 years, though (and a lot hasn't). The White Hot OG has Odyssey's multi-material Stroke Lab putter shaft or can come with a stepless steel shaft, and a gray DFX rubber grip is standard.

“Creating the new White Hot OG line has been so exciting for our team,” said Sean Toulon, Callaway Golf SVP and Odyssey GM. “Based on its incredible feel and performance, Touring professionals around the world still make this insert their overwhelming first choice. And we wanted to make sure the rest of the product would be perceived the same way.

"We spent hours upon hours poring over every detail of each component to make sure discerning golfers around the world would recognize this family of putters as world class immediately. We couldn’t be more excited to introduce White Hot OG.”

The Odyssey White Hot OG putters are available at retail on Jan. 28 for $220 each in the stock steel shaft and $270 in the Stroke Lab shaft.