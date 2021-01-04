Troon acquires Indigo Golf Partners (formerly Billy Casper Golf) in blockbuster deal

Two of the largest golf management companies are combining, with Troon purchasing Indigo Golf Partners, formerly known as Billy Casper Golf, in an enormous deal.

Indigo Golf Partners owns and operates more than 160 golf facilities or resorts in 29 states.

”Leaving the industry better than we found it has been a guiding principle of Indigo Golf Partners, and Bob Morris and I hope to have achieved that in our over 30 year history in the industry,” said Peter Hill, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Indigo Golf Partners.

“Troon aligns with our commitment to quality service and has a complementary course portfolio making it the right company for us to join. We are confident in growth ahead for Indigo and appreciate the dedication and commitment of all team members and partners who have made our great company what it is today.”

Hill and Morris co-founded the company in 1989 and are exiting with the sale. However, Troon plans to keep Indigo's Reston, Va., home office open to support clubs managed under the Troon umbrella. Troon has offices throughout the United States and in the United Arab Emirates.

“Peter Hill and I have been good friends for many years,” said Troon Founder and Executive Chairman Dana Garmany. “While we have been friendly competitors over time, we’ve always shared a mutual admiration for each other’s company. We share common values and a similar approach to putting our client’s interests first and foremost, and working to impact the golf industry in a positive fashion.”

Indigo Golf Partners re-branded in fall 2020 in response to issues raised by Billy Casper's family surrounding the use of the golf legend's name.

For Troon, this acquisition represents their largest in a string of them that began in July 2018 with purchasing Cliff Drysdale Management, the nation’s largest tennis management company. Troon bought RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design in February 2019, then OB Sports Golf Management in April 2019, followed by Green Golf Partners in May 2019. The company now manages more than 585 locations around the world with more than 630 18-hole-golf-course equivalents under its management.

There are expectations that this is not the last big move Troon will make. With increasing influence, the company can throw its weight around to affect how hundreds of thousands of golfers book tee times and access golf facilities.