TaylorMade Golf introduces MyTP program for custom blade-style putters

No offense to TaylorMade, but as a blade putter user, I've felt a little left in the cold since the dawn of and expansion of their MySpider program. The Spider is their flagship putter, the one that people most associate with the company, so it made sense to create a custom putter line starting with that family of head shapes. However, I'm a blade guy through and through, and I need some toehang in my putter. So myself and golfers like me weren't able to enjoy the fun.

The customs program has since expanded to include Milled Grind wedges, which are excellent, and the Hi-Toe wedge, which is quite fun to use.

Today, they're expanding the putter side of the Custom Shop, creating the MyTP program, which offers the option to customize four different blade-style models in a similar way to the MySpider offerings.

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with TaylorMade Golf and may make a commission off sales generated by this content. We have full editorial control over this content.

With MyTP, you can pick from the Soto or Juno heads, both with long-neck options. The Juno features longer, squared-off contours with fine machined lines. The Soto is a shorter, more rounded-looking blade. Both heads feature two movable sole weights and the Pure Roll face insert to encourage less skidding out and a more consistent roll.

The customization options are seemingly endless:

Head finish – Classic Silver or Jet Black

Hosel– Juno: L neck and long neck; Soto: flow neck and long neck

Custom engraving – 4 characters on both the toe and heel bumpers with 12 different paint fills

Sight lines – Five different sight lines: no line, single line in cavity, dot on topline, single line on topline and double line in cavity with 12 different paint fills

Face insert – Nine different paint options for the Pure Roll

TP cavity badge – The TP insignia can feature any of 10 different color options

Cavity screws – The weighted screws on the back of the putter blade can feature any of 8 different color options

Sole weights finish – Stainless Steel, Gun Metal and Copper

TaylorMade weight logo – The TaylorMade logo in the sole weights can feature any of 12 different color options

Juno/Soto and TaylorMade logos – The adjacent logos on the sole of the putter can feature any of 12 different color options

Shaft color – Classic Chrome and Black

Obviously that's a lot of combinations. The putters can also come in lengths from 32-37 inches, and they come available with a SuperStroke, Lamkin and Golf Pride grip options. Each putter is $325, which is $75 over the price of a stock TP putter. For what you can customize, that's a good bargain.