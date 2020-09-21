2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

With the US Open behind us, the PGA Tour resumes with the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The event is typically an oppo-field affair, but with the schedule shifting around and the Ryder Cup cancelled, this event now is a full-fledged PGA Tour stop for a one-off. This is a big opportunity for a lot of players.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship One and Done picks

Denny McCarthy: McCarthy has played well here in the past, contending in the inaugural edition. He's also the best putter on the PGA Tour.

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris finished T-6 at the US Open off the Korn Ferry Tour, and he's No. 76 in the world. The man can play. But is he tired?

Sam Burns: Burns has a really nice finish to the PGA Tour season and a high finish at the Safeway Open to start the new season.

Corey Conners: A lot of people are going to like the Canadian this week because of how far he advanced in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

My pick is Denny McCarthy. I love Zalatoris, but I'm concerned about the stamina he spent at Winged Foot.

.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks