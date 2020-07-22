AIG commits two additional years as title sponsor of newly named AIG Women’s Open

The AIG Women's British Open is no more. Now, it will be the AIG Women's Open.

The tournament has been rebranded in a joint effort by the R&A, which presents the tournament, and title sponsor AIG, which has agreed to extend its sponsorship of the women's major by two years through 2025.

The new name is part of a continuing effort to bring this event more on the level of The Open, recognizing the global stature of the event and the global influence in the professional game for both men and women.

“The R&A and AIG share a long-term vision for the AIG Women’s Open. We are fortunate to have such a committed partner in supporting women’s golf," said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A.

“The AIG Women’s Open is a global championship and its new name reflects its growing stature and broadening international appeal. Together with AIG, we are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women’s golf. The AIG Women’s Open is the perfect showcase for these highly skilled athletes to demonstrate how good they are and inspire more girls and women to take up golf."

The Women's British Open was established in 1976 by the Ladies Golf Union, separate from the R&A. It became an LPGA event in 1994, taking on major status in 2001. In 2016, the R&A and the Ladies Golf Union merged, with the R&A elevating the status of the event since, taking the championship to several courses in the Open rotation.

AIG became the title sponsor of the championship, one of five LPGA-recognized majors, in 2019 and raised the prize pool from $3.25 million to $4.5 million, marking a 40 percent increase.

The R&A will host the AIG Women's Open in 2020, played at Royal Troon from Aug. 20-23.