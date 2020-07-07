2020 Austrian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Austrian Open betting odds have been released for the week at Diamond Country Club near Vienna, Austria.

The betting favorite this week is Joost Luiten, who is coming in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds to start the week.

Thomas Detry is the only other golfer below 10-to-1, coming in at 8-to-1 in a relatively weak field.

Adri Arnaus is 16-to-1, with Nicholas Colsaerts and Renato Paratore at 20-to-1.

2020 Austrian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we welcome the European Tour back for the first of two co-sanctioned events with the European Challenge Tour in Austria. The Austrian Open is a normal part of the European Tour schedule, though it has been kind of a gimmick tournament the last couple of years, including as the Shot Clock Masters.

We have horses for the course, and they're at the top of the board, pretty much.

