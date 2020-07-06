2020 Workday Charity Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Workday Charity Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Workday Charity Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour season resumption continues with the Workday Charity Open. This is a unique tournament from a fantasy perspective because it is being played on a familiar course in Muirfield Village, but it'll be set up easier and slower. Does that change who we should like?

Last week, our top 10 had two players in it who ultimately withdrew. Dustin Johnson would have been lurking just past the top 10, falling 11th on our model for GNN Plus members.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets!

2020 Workday Charity Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Justin Thomas: Yes, he's coming off a MC at the Travelers, but he went T-10 and T-8 in the two prior starts. I'm going to favor that.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has seen limited action (one event) in the restart, but he played solidly in Hartford and likes Muirfield Village.

3. Brooks Koepka: Brooks had figured something out at Harbour Town, then he had to WD at Travelers. I like where he's going. And he's probably angry Bryson has the spotlight.

4. Xander Schauffele: Xander might not be the perfect guy this week, but he's played solidly in two of his three starts in the resumption of the season.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been terrific in the restart, playing his way into the top 50 in the world on the back of four top-25 finishs, including a pair of top-15 efforts.

6. Collin Morikawa: It feels like his last two starts were just trying to hang out to that cuts-made run to challenge Tiger. Now that the distraction from that is gone, he can refocus on playing winning golf.

7. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been slow to return to form in the restart, with a couple of cashes in the 30s-places. His driving should be a big help here, and maybe slower greens will work to his favor as they often do in Europe.

8. Matthew Wolff: I'm super interested in what Wolff will do this week. His length should be a big asset, provided he can keep it in play.

9. Justin Rose: Rose had two great return starts, then he puttered out at the Travelers. Love him at Muirfield Village.

10. Sungjae Im: Im has played some tired golf of late, and I'm not really sure why. However, on a talent level, he's still as great as ever.

