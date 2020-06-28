2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour season resumption continues with the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit Golf Club hosts for the second year running, with the expectation that the players will score well again at this Donald Ross design.

We have a good field again this week, with 18 of the world top 50 committing at the deadline.

Last week, our top 10 had two players in it who ultimately withdrew. Dustin Johnson would have been lurking just past the top 10, falling 11th on our model for GNN Plus members.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour model, in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson has been tremendous so far, contending in every start despite not really firing on all cylinders.

2. Webb Simpson: Simpson WD'd last week with coronavirus concerns, but turns out he got the all clear. Loves Donald Ross courses.

3. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton looked great at Harbour Town, which was the opposite of Bay Hill. He's dialed in right now.

4. Kevin Na: Na came out looking kind of blah at Colonial, but he righted the ship with a week off and finished fifth in Hartford.

5. Sungjae Im: Im has looked off in his last two starts, but he's still a force in this field.

6. Patrick Reed: Reed has been all over the map in three events back, but his love for Ross courses (Greensboro) is enough to give me some additional confidence.

7. Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been consistently solid in the return, and he's played his way into the top 50 in the world. He's getting better.

8. Tony Finau: I like Finau this week, as I think he driving shouldn't be hindered at Detroit Golf Club.

9. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki MC'd at Harbour Town, and he looked lost. Hopefully a week away and coming back to a Ross course will help him get back on track.

10. J.T. Poston: Poston has looked very good in the return, posting a couple of top-10 finishes so far.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic model!